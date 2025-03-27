Wind Advisory issued March 27 at 1:29PM PDT until March 28 at 8:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE…Interstate 5 Corridor, Santa Barbara County Southwestern

Coast, and Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 8 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Hazardous driving conditions expected, especially for motor homes

and big rigs, including on Highway 101 and Interstate 5.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…After a brief morning lull, winds are

expected to increase and expand Friday afternoon and evening.

Additional Wind Advisories are likely.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.