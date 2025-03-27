Beach Hazards Statement issued March 27 at 4:01AM PDT until March 29 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to
elevated surf of 4 to 6 feet expected.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa
Barbara County Southeastern Coast.
* WHEN…From 3 PM PDT this afternoon through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip
currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can
wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats
nearshore.
Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or
stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly
locations in such conditions, so stay off the rocks.