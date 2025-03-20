Wind Advisory issued March 20 at 10:29PM PDT until March 21 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE…Interstate 5 Corridor, Santa Barbara County Southwestern
Coast, and Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.