Wind Advisory issued March 20 at 10:29PM PDT until March 21 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast and Santa Ynez
Mountains Eastern Range.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.