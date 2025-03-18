Wind Advisory issued March 18 at 8:03AM PDT until March 18 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…West to north winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected. Isolated gusts to 60 mph likely in the Interstate 5
corridor.
* WHERE…Eastern San Gabriel Mountains, Interstate 5 Corridor,
Northern Ventura County Mountains, Santa Barbara County Interior
Mountains, Southern Ventura County Mountains, and Western San
Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 Corridor.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.