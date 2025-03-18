Wind Advisory issued March 18 at 3:03AM PDT until March 18 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest to north winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50
mph expected. Isolated gusts to 60 mph in the Santa Ynez range and
adjacent foothills.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast, Santa Barbara
County Southwestern Coast, Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range, and
Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.