Wind Advisory issued March 16 at 7:49PM PDT until March 18 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…West to north winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected. Isolated gusts to 60 mph likely in the Interstate 5
corridor.

* WHERE…Eastern San Gabriel Mountains, Interstate 5 Corridor,
Northern Ventura County Mountains, Santa Barbara County Interior
Mountains, Southern Ventura County Mountains, and Western San
Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 Corridor.

* WHEN…From 2 PM Monday to 9 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

National Weather Service

