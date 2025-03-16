Wind Advisory issued March 16 at 7:49PM PDT until March 17 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…West to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40
mph expected.
* WHERE…Los Angeles County Beaches, Malibu Coast, Ventura County
Beaches, and Ventura County Inland Coast.
* WHEN…From 2 PM to 10 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.