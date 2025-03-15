Winter Weather Advisory issued March 15 at 2:52AM PDT until March 15 at 8:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to three inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…The mountains of Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara
Counties.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and possible delays.
Snow levels will lower to around 4000 feet early this morning,
with light snow or ice accumulations possible over the Grapevine
on Interstate 5 near the Tejon Pass.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.