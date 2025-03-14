Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 14 at 1:28PM PDT until March 15 at 8:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

By
Updated
today at 9:38 pm
Published 1:28 pm

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to three inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…The mountains of Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara
Counties.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and possible delays.
Snow levels will lower to around 4000 feet tonight into early
Saturday, with light snow or ice accumulations possible over the
Grapevine on Interstate 5 near the Tejon Pass.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content