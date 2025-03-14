Winter Weather Advisory issued March 14 at 1:28PM PDT until March 15 at 8:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and possible delays. Snow levels will lower to around 4000 feet tonight into early Saturday, with light snow or ice accumulations possible over the Grapevine on Interstate 5 near the Tejon Pass. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to three inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

