Winter Weather Advisory issued March 14 at 1:21PM PDT until March 15 at 8:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to three inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…The mountains of Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara
Counties.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Friday evening commute. Gusty winds
could bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.