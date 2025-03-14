Winter Storm Warning issued March 14 at 2:42AM PDT until March 15 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 6 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…The mountains of Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara
Counties.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A second, and much weaker system will move
into the mountains today into tonight generating much lighter
accumulations.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.