Winter Weather Advisory issued March 13 at 2:03AM PDT until March 14 at 10:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Accumulating snowfall expected. Total snow accumulations 2
to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Mountains.
* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 10 AM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning
commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.