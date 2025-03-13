Winter Weather Advisory issued March 13 at 2:03AM PDT until March 14 at 10:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 10 AM PDT Friday.

* WHAT…Accumulating snowfall expected. Total snow accumulations 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

