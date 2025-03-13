Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 13 at 10:04AM PDT until March 13 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

By
Published 10:04 am

* WHAT…Accumulating snowfall expected. Additional accumulation up
to 2 inches possible above 3000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45
mph.

* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content