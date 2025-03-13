Winter Weather Advisory issued March 13 at 10:04AM PDT until March 13 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Accumulating snowfall expected. Additional accumulation up
to 2 inches possible above 3000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45
mph.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.