Winter Weather Advisory issued March 13 at 10:04AM PDT until March 13 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Accumulating snowfall expected. Additional accumulation up

to 2 inches possible above 3000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45

mph.

* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.