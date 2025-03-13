Winter Storm Warning issued March 13 at 2:03AM PDT until March 15 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow possible with 12 to 24 inches possible above
6500-7000 feet, 6-12 inches 5500-7000, 1-5 inches 4000-5500 feet,
and up to an inch as low as 3000 feet. Winds could gust as high as
50 mph.
* WHERE…A portion of southwest California.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow is expected to be tonight
into Thursday morning. A second, and much weaker system will move
into the mountains Friday into Friday night generating much
lighter accumulations.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.