Winter Storm Warning issued March 13 at 2:03AM PDT until March 15 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow possible with 12 to 24 inches possible above

6500-7000 feet, 6-12 inches 5500-7000, 1-5 inches 4000-5500 feet,

and up to an inch as low as 3000 feet. Winds could gust as high as

50 mph.

* WHERE…A portion of southwest California.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow is expected to be tonight

into Thursday morning. A second, and much weaker system will move

into the mountains Friday into Friday night generating much

lighter accumulations.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.