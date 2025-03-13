Winter Storm Warning issued March 13 at 10:04AM PDT until March 15 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 6 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…The mountains of Los Angeles, Ventura, and Santa Barbara

Counties.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning

commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A second, and much weaker system will move

into the mountains Friday into Friday night generating much

lighter accumulations.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.