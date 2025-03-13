Wind Advisory issued March 13 at 1:59AM PDT until March 13 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE…Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Central Ventura County
Valleys, Lake Casitas, Los Angeles County Beaches, Malibu Coast,
Santa Clarita Valley, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, Ventura
County Beaches, Ventura County Inland Coast, and Western San
Fernando Valley.
* WHEN…From noon today to 10 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.