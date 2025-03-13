Wind Advisory issued March 13 at 1:59AM PDT until March 13 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…South to west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Isolated gusts to 60 mph are possible early this morning.

* WHERE…Eastern Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Santa

Susana Mountains, and Western Santa Monica Mountains Recreational

Area.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.