Wind Advisory issued March 13 at 1:59AM PDT until March 13 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…South to west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Isolated gusts to 60 mph are possible early this morning.
* WHERE…Eastern Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Santa
Susana Mountains, and Western Santa Monica Mountains Recreational
Area.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.