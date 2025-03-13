Skip to Content
Alerts

Wind Advisory issued March 13 at 1:59AM PDT until March 13 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

By
Updated
today at 10:26 am
Published 1:59 am

* WHAT…South to west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Isolated gusts to 60 mph are possible early this morning.

* WHERE…Eastern Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Santa
Susana Mountains, and Western Santa Monica Mountains Recreational
Area.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content