Special Weather Statement issued March 13 at 5:42AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
Expect scattered small, fast-moving showers to move across the
region today. A few thunderstorms will also be possible. The rain
will not last long at any one location, but rainfall amounts will
be locally heavy. Minor flooding, mud slides, rock slides, and
debris flows may occur with the most intense activity, especially
in and around burn scars. Small hail will also be possible, along
with gusty winds.
In addition, a few of the more intense showers and thunderstorms
could produce funnel clouds. While tornadoes are not immediately
likely, the atmospheric conditions are favorable for storm
rotation, and perhaps a couple of small, brief, and weak
tornadoes. If a storm approaches your location, or if you sense
the winds picking up, or if you see a tornado, take shelter
indoors and in the interior part of the lowest floor.