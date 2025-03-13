Special Weather Statement issued March 13 at 5:42AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Expect scattered small, fast-moving showers to move across the

region today. A few thunderstorms will also be possible. The rain

will not last long at any one location, but rainfall amounts will

be locally heavy. Minor flooding, mud slides, rock slides, and

debris flows may occur with the most intense activity, especially

in and around burn scars. Small hail will also be possible, along

with gusty winds.

In addition, a few of the more intense showers and thunderstorms

could produce funnel clouds. While tornadoes are not immediately

likely, the atmospheric conditions are favorable for storm

rotation, and perhaps a couple of small, brief, and weak

tornadoes. If a storm approaches your location, or if you sense

the winds picking up, or if you see a tornado, take shelter

indoors and in the interior part of the lowest floor.