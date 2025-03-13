Special Weather Statement issued March 13 at 1:40AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 140 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Fillmore to 14 miles south of Point Dume.

Movement was east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Sylmar…

North Hollywood…

Encino…

Topanga Canyon Road through the Santa Monica Mountains…

Tarzana…

Winnetka…

Reseda…

Studio City…

Arleta…

Interstate 405 through the Sepulveda Pass…

Simi Valley…

Pacific Palisades…

Kanan Dume Road through the Santa Monica Mountains…

Porter Ranch…

Woodland Hills…

Brentwood…

Oak Park…

Malibu…

Panorama City…

and Agoura Hills.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.