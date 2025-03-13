Flash Flood Warning issued March 13 at 3:01AM PDT until March 13 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
FFWLOX
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has extended the
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southern Ventura County in southwestern California…
* Until 500 AM PDT.
* At 301 AM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash
flooding is likely to continue.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Ventura, Camarillo, Moorpark,
Santa Paula, Port Hueneme, Newbury Park, Point Mugu State Park,
Point Mugu, Ventura Harbor, Oak Park, Somis, Naval Base Ventura
County, El Rio and Silver Strand Beach.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.