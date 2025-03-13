Flash Flood Warning issued March 13 at 1:55AM PDT until March 13 at 3:15AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

FFWLOX

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southern Ventura County in southwestern California…

* Until 315 AM PDT.

* At 155 AM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash

flooding is likely to continue.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Ventura, Camarillo, Moorpark,

Santa Paula, Port Hueneme, Newbury Park, Point Mugu State Park,

Point Mugu, Ventura Harbor, Oak Park, Somis, Naval Base Ventura

County, El Rio and Silver Strand Beach.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.