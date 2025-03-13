Flash Flood Warning issued March 13 at 12:47AM PDT until March 13 at 2:15AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
FFWLOX
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southern Ventura County…
* Until 215 AM PDT.
* At 1247 AM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash
flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Ventura, Camarillo, Moorpark,
Santa Paula, Port Hueneme, Newbury Park, Point Mugu State Park,
Point Mugu, Ventura Harbor, Oak Park, Somis, Naval Base Ventura
County, El Rio and Silver Strand Beach.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
A Flash Flood Warning for a recent burn area means that flooding and
debris flows are imminent or occurring. Residents living in or
immediately downstream should take immediate precautions to protect
life and property. Quickly move away from the burn area only if it
is safe to do so, otherwise shelter in place and move to a second
story or the highest location in your home to stay out of the path
of fast-moving water and debris flows.