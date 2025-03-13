Flash Flood Warning issued March 13 at 12:47AM PDT until March 13 at 2:15AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

FFWLOX

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southern Ventura County…

* Until 215 AM PDT.

* At 1247 AM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Ventura, Camarillo, Moorpark,

Santa Paula, Port Hueneme, Newbury Park, Point Mugu State Park,

Point Mugu, Ventura Harbor, Oak Park, Somis, Naval Base Ventura

County, El Rio and Silver Strand Beach.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

A Flash Flood Warning for a recent burn area means that flooding and

debris flows are imminent or occurring. Residents living in or

immediately downstream should take immediate precautions to protect

life and property. Quickly move away from the burn area only if it

is safe to do so, otherwise shelter in place and move to a second

story or the highest location in your home to stay out of the path

of fast-moving water and debris flows.