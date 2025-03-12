Wind Advisory issued March 12 at 12:27AM PDT until March 13 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Eastern Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Santa
Susana Mountains, and Western Santa Monica Mountains Recreational
Area.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 6 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.