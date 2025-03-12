Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued March 12 at 12:27AM PDT until March 12 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…South winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Cuyama Valley, Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast,
Santa Lucia Mountains, and Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to 10 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

National Weather Service

