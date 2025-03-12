Wind Advisory issued March 12 at 12:27AM PDT until March 12 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Beaches, San Luis Obispo County
Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches,
Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast, Santa Ynez Valley, and
Southern Salinas Valley.
* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to 10 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.