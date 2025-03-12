Wind Advisory issued March 12 at 12:22PM PDT until March 12 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Beaches, San Luis Obispo County
Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches,
Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast, Santa Ynez Valley, and
Southern Salinas Valley.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.