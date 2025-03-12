Special Weather Statement issued March 12 at 7:14PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 712 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from Pismo Beach to 32 miles southwest of Point
Conception. Movement was east at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. Doppler radar
has indicated some weak rotation with this activity. While
not immediately likely, a small weak brief tornado may
still develop.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Oceano…
Guadalupe…
Lompoc…
Nipomo…
Pismo Beach…
Grover Beach…
Santa Maria…
Vandenberg Village…
Mission Hills…
Vandenberg Space Force Base…
Shell Beach…
Arroyo Grande…
Lake Lopez…
and Orcutt.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.