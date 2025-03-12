Special Weather Statement issued March 12 at 7:14PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 712 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from Pismo Beach to 32 miles southwest of Point

Conception. Movement was east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. Doppler radar

has indicated some weak rotation with this activity. While

not immediately likely, a small weak brief tornado may

still develop.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Oceano…

Guadalupe…

Lompoc…

Nipomo…

Pismo Beach…

Grover Beach…

Santa Maria…

Vandenberg Village…

Mission Hills…

Vandenberg Space Force Base…

Shell Beach…

Arroyo Grande…

Lake Lopez…

and Orcutt.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.