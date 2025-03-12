Special Weather Statement issued March 12 at 6:10PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 608 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 11 miles southwest of Morro Bay to 31 miles
west of Vandenberg Space Force Base. Movement was east at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. Doppler radar
has indicated weak rotation with this activity, and while
unlikely, there is a small possibility for a brief, weak
tornado to occur.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Oceano…
San Luis Obispo…
Guadalupe…
Avila Beach…
Diablo Canyon…
Nipomo…
Pismo Beach…
Grover Beach…
Arroyo Grande…
Shell Beach…
and Baywood-Los Osos.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.