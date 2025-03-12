Special Weather Statement issued March 12 at 6:10PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 608 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 11 miles southwest of Morro Bay to 31 miles

west of Vandenberg Space Force Base. Movement was east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. Doppler radar

has indicated weak rotation with this activity, and while

unlikely, there is a small possibility for a brief, weak

tornado to occur.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Oceano…

San Luis Obispo…

Guadalupe…

Avila Beach…

Diablo Canyon…

Nipomo…

Pismo Beach…

Grover Beach…

Arroyo Grande…

Shell Beach…

and Baywood-Los Osos.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.