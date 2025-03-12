Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued March 12 at 8:36PM PDT until March 12 at 9:30PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 835 PM PDT, showers capable of producing damaging wind gusts were

located along a line extending from 6 miles east of Orcutt to near

Point Conception, moving southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Buellton…

Lompoc…

Santa Ynez…

Vandenberg Village…

Los Alamos…

Mission Hills…

Solvang…

Highway 101 through Gaviota State Park…

Sisquoc…

Orcutt…

and Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the

basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.