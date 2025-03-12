Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued March 12 at 8:01PM PDT until March 12 at 9:30PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

SVRLOX

The National Weather Service in OXNARD has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Much of western and Central Santa Barbara County in southwestern

California…

* Until 930 PM PDT.

* At 800 PM PDT, showers capable of producing damaging wind gusts

were located along a line extending from 6 miles east of Nipomo to

9 miles northwest of Point Conception, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Orcutt…

Buellton…

Lompoc…

Santa Ynez…

Vandenberg Village…

Los Alamos…

Mission Hills…

Vandenberg Space Force Base…

Solvang…

Highway 101 through Gaviota State Park…

Sisquoc…

and Santa Maria.

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the

basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.