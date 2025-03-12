High Wind Warning issued March 12 at 12:22PM PDT until March 13 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys and San Luis
Obispo County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 2 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.