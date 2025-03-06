Winter Weather Advisory issued March 6 at 2:38AM PST until March 6 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Period of snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 3

to 6 expected inches above 5000 feet, with 1 to 3 inches between

3500 and 5000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Interstate 5 Corridor, Northern Ventura County Mountains,

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains, Southern Ventura County

Mountains, and Western San Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14

Corridor.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Plan of slippery road

conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.