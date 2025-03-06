Special Weather Statement issued March 6 at 4:15PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 412 PM PST, National Weather Service doppler radar was tracking a
line of showers and thunderstorms across interior San Luis Obispo
County and the backcountry portion of Santa Barbara County. This
line of showers and thunderstorms was moving southeast at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Carrizo Plain…
Highway 166 between Twitchell Dam and the Cuyama Valley…
and Cuyama.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.