Winter Weather Advisory issued March 5 at 11:56AM PST until March 7 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches

above 5000 feet, and up to 3 inches between 3500 and 5000 feet.

Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Interstate 5 Corridor, Northern Ventura County Mountains,

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains, Southern Ventura County

Mountains, and Western San Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14

Corridor.

* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.