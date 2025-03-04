Winter Weather Advisory issued March 4 at 2:13PM PST until March 7 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 11 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Eastern San Gabriel Mountains, Northern Ventura County
Mountains, Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains, Southern
Ventura County Mountains, and Western San Gabriel Mountains and
Highway 14 Corridor.
* WHEN…From 7 PM Wednesday to 7 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.