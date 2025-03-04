Winter Weather Advisory issued March 4 at 2:13PM PST until March 7 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 11 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

