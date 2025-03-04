Winter Weather Advisory issued March 4 at 1:20PM PST until March 7 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 3 to 6 inches above

6000 feet, except locally up to 10 inches near Wrightwood. Between

4000 and 6000 feet a dusting to up to 3 inches. Winds gusting as

high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Eastern San Gabriel Mountains, Northern Ventura County

Mountains, Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains, Southern

Ventura County Mountains, and Western San Gabriel Mountains and

Highway 14 Corridor.

* WHEN…From 7 PM Wednesday to 7 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.