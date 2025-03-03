Winter Weather Advisory issued March 3 at 3:00AM PST until March 3 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 2 to 4 inches with

local amounts up to 6 inches above 5000 feet, highest on interior

slopes near the Kern County Line. For elevations 3000 to 5000

feet, 1-3 inches can be expected, and locally up to 5 inches. This

includes Interstate 5 near the Grapevine. Winds gusting as high as

60 mph.

* WHERE…Interstate 5 Corridor and Northern Ventura County

Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute this morning. Strong

winds could cause tree damage.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.