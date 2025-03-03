Wind Advisory issued March 3 at 1:37PM PST until March 4 at 3:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Lake Casitas, Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast,
Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa Ynez Mountains
Eastern Range, and Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range.
* WHEN…Until 3 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.