Wind Advisory issued March 3 at 1:37PM PST until March 3 at 9:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE…Los Angeles County Beaches, Malibu Coast, Palos Verdes
Hills, Ventura County Beaches, and Ventura County Inland Coast.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.