Winter Weather Advisory issued March 2 at 8:11PM PST until March 3 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 2 to 4 inches with
local amounts up to 6 inches above 5000 feet, highest on interior
slopes near the Kern County Line. For elevations 3000 to 5000
feet, 1-3 inches can be expected, and locally up to 5 inches. This
includes Interstate 5 near the Grapevine. Winds gusting as high as
55 mph.
* WHERE…Interstate 5 Corridor and Northern Ventura County
Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. Very strong
winds could cause extensive tree damage.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.