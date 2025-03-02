Winter Weather Advisory issued March 2 at 4:30AM PST until March 3 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 2 to 4 inches with

local amounts up to 6 inches above 5000 feet, highest on interior

slopes near the Kern County Line. For elevations 3000 to 5000

feet, a dusting to 2 inches can be expected, including Interstate

5 near the Grapevine. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE…Interstate 5 Corridor and Northern Ventura County

Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Monday morning commute. Gusty winds could bring

down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will fall to between 3000 and

4000 feet tonight into Monday morning, when accumulating snow and

icy road conditions will be possible across the Interstate 5 near

the Grapevine.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.