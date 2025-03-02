Winter Weather Advisory issued March 2 at 1:48PM PST until March 3 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 2 to 4 inches with
local amounts up to 6 inches above 5000 feet, highest on interior
slopes near the Kern County Line. For elevations 3000 to 5000
feet, a dusting to 2 inches can be expected, including Interstate
5 near the Grapevine. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.
* WHERE…Interstate 5 Corridor and Northern Ventura County
Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Monday morning commute. Gusty winds could bring
down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will fall to between 3000 and
4000 feet tonight into Monday morning, when accumulating snow and
icy road conditions will be possible across the Interstate 5 near
the Grapevine.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.