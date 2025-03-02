Wind Advisory issued March 2 at 8:06PM PST until March 3 at 3:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

expected. Isolated gusts up to 50 mph possible at the coasts.

* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Beaches, San Luis Obispo County

Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches,

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast, and Santa Ynez Valley.

* WHEN…Until 3 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.