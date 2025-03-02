Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued March 2 at 8:06PM PST until March 3 at 3:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

March 3, 2025 4:42 am
Published 8:06 pm

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.

* WHERE…Malibu Coast, Ventura County Beaches, and Ventura County
Inland Coast.

* WHEN…Until 3 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

National Weather Service

