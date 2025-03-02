Wind Advisory issued March 2 at 3:07AM PST until March 2 at 9:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

Isolated gusts to 50 mph are possible at the beaches.

* WHERE…Malibu Coast, Ventura County Beaches, and Ventura County

Inland Coast.

* WHEN…From noon today to 9 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.