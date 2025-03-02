Skip to Content
Alerts

Wind Advisory issued March 2 at 1:51PM PST until March 2 at 9:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

By
Published 1:51 pm

* WHAT…Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Beaches, San Luis Obispo County
Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches,
Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast, and Santa Ynez Valley.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content