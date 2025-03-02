Wind Advisory issued March 2 at 11:11PM PST until March 3 at 3:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected.
* WHERE…Central Ventura County Valleys, Los Angeles County
Beaches, and Southeastern Ventura County Valleys.
* WHEN…Until 3 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.