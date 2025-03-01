Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 9:27PM PST until March 3 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 2 to 4 inches above

5000 feet, highest on interior slopes near the Kern County Line.

For elevations 3000 to 5000 feet, a dusting to 2 inches can be

expected, including Interstate 5 near the Grapevine. Winds gusting

as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Interstate 5 Corridor and Northern Ventura County

Mountains.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Sunday to 4 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. Gusty winds

could bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will begin 5000 to 6000 feet on

Sunday morning, then fall toe between 3000 and 4000 feet Sunday

night into Monday morning, when accumulating snow and icy road

conditions will be possible across the Interstate 5 near the

Grapevine.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.