Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 9:27PM PST until March 3 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 2 to 4 inches above
5000 feet, highest on interior slopes near the Kern County Line.
For elevations 3000 to 5000 feet, a dusting to 2 inches can be
expected, including Interstate 5 near the Grapevine. Winds gusting
as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Interstate 5 Corridor and Northern Ventura County
Mountains.
* WHEN…From 6 AM Sunday to 4 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. Gusty winds
could bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will begin 5000 to 6000 feet on
Sunday morning, then fall toe between 3000 and 4000 feet Sunday
night into Monday morning, when accumulating snow and icy road
conditions will be possible across the Interstate 5 near the
Grapevine.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.