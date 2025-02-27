Wind Advisory issued February 27 at 2:27AM PST until February 27 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Ventura County Coast and Valleys, the Santa Clarita and

western San Fernando Valleys, the Calabasas and Agoura Hills

areas, the western Santa Monica and San Gabriel Mountains, the

Santa Susana Mountains, and the Interstate 5 Corridor.

* WHEN…Until noon PST today.

* IMPACTS…Gusty Santa Ana winds will blow around unsecured

objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages

may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.