Wind Advisory issued February 27 at 2:27AM PST until February 27 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Ventura County Coast and Valleys, the Santa Clarita and
western San Fernando Valleys, the Calabasas and Agoura Hills
areas, the western Santa Monica and San Gabriel Mountains, the
Santa Susana Mountains, and the Interstate 5 Corridor.
* WHEN…Until noon PST today.
* IMPACTS…Gusty Santa Ana winds will blow around unsecured
objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages
may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.